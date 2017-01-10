TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART)(OTCQB: ARHTF) and the legendary Tony Robbins, are pleased to announce a revolutionary show on March 1st and 2nd, 2017 with the National Achievers Congress. Tony Robbins will be appearing live with Shark Tank guru Robert Herjavec. Beaming in live using ARHT Media's patented technology will be life coach Gary Vaynerchuk. The show will take place over two days in Seattle and in Portland Oregon. The show will have over 5,000 paying participants, and is a joint production between Success Resources Global (SRG) and ARHT. Based on a sold out show, ticket sales are expected to gross approximately $3.5 Million USD for the show, with margins of approximately 30%. This will be the first of many such shows in the pipeline for both ARHT and SRG. There is currently a slate of shows involving Tony Robbins, as well as other speakers and educators, planned for 2017.

Speaking on behalf of ARHT, Paul Duffy, CEO states, "We are very excited around this smARHT™ Event as it allows thousands of people to engage with Tony Robbins, Robert Herjavec and a human hologram of Gary Vaynerchuk. This is another groundbreaking event combining live speaking with our patented holographic technology platform."

Michael Burnett, CEO of SRG states, "With the addition of this technology, 2017 is poised to be a record year for both SRG and ARHT Media. The possibilities of removing time & geography allows my company to rapidly increase top and bottom line revenues."

This will be the third time Tony Robbins is utilizing ARHT technology into his shows. Mr. Robbins states, "Having used this technology several times now, I am truly amazed by what it allows me to do for my shows and my audience. The ARHT stack of technology takes time and geography out of the equation, and allows me to bring people to my event who may not have been able to be here otherwise."

Robert Herjavec, of Shark Tank, states, "I am very excited to speak with my friend Tony Robbins and share my business lessons with this large audience. Seeing Gary Vaynerchuck beam in is going to be incredible! ARHT Media's technology is truly groundbreaking."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

About National Achievers Congress

Over the past 23 years, Success Resources has changed the lives of over 5,000 participants at each NATIONAL ACHIEVERS CONGRESS in the US, UK, China, Australia, India, Philippines, Netherlands, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and Germany.

They come from all walks of life to encounter business icons and the world's best leaders, speakers and coaches. Our past speakers include: Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group; Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK; Bill Clinton, former President of the United States; Tony Robbins, the world's number one success coach; and World Renowned Inspirational Speaker Nick Vujicic.

About Success Resources Global

Success Global Media Limited exists to support individuals, enterprises and organizations through education. Around the world, we have impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands from more than 35 countries. SRG is also a listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange.

