MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTC PINK: SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has booked over ~$4.1M in Q4 2016 which is the second consecutive record quarter of sales. This represents an increase of 14% over Q3 sales and a 52% increase in sales over Q4 2015.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, "We are very pleased to post another record quarter for Siyata Mobile. Our second half of 2016 showed an increase of 62% over the first half of 2016, and we are confident this sales trajectory will continue as we execute our sales strategy in North America in 2017 and beyond".

2016 proved to be a year of building infrastructure, growing and rebranding the portfolio of cellular devices while adding to the senior management team. For a full review of Siyata Mobile's 2016, please see previous press release.

Siyata's Q4 full financial results will be posted on or before April 30, 2017.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle-Devices" are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more.

Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Ed Shoval

Director of Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

1-647-222-9276

ed@siyatamobile.com



Paradox Public Relations

Carl Desjardins

514-341-0408 or Toll Free: 1-866-460-0408

info@paradox-pr.ca