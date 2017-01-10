FLSmidth: FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Colombia

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth to deliver a complete cement plant to EcoCementos in Colombia

FLSmidth has obtained an order from OHL Industrial for engineering, procurement and supply of equipment for a complete cement production line with a capacity of 3,150 tonnes per day. The plant will be located in Rio Claro, Municipio de Sonson Departamento de Antioquia, in Colombia. The end client of the project is EcoCementos (Empresa Colombiana de Cementos S.A.S.), a company jointly owned by Cementos Molins and Grupo Corona, with whom OHL Industrial has an EPC contract.

The order includes a complete range of equipment from crushing to packing and loadout. FLSmidth's supply also includes equipment from product companies of FLSmidth, such as planetary gear units from FLSmidth MAAG Gear, fabric filters from FLSmidth Airtech, a packing plant from FLSmidth Ventomatic, a control system and plant automation from FLSmidth Automation, and weighing and metering systems from FLSmidth Pfister.

"The project underlines FLSmidth's strength as a leading supplier of the most productive and energy-efficient equipment and technology - and our market leader position as a full scope plant provider," says Group Executive Vice President, Cement Division, Per Mejnert Kristensen.

Facts

Order size: more than $USD 60 million

Scope: a complete state-of-the-art cement production line with the latest environmental pollution control systems and technology for the highest levels of energy efficiency and maintainability

Equipment: ATOX® 37.5 vertical mill for raw grinding, ATOX® 17.5 vertical mill for coal grinding, ROTAX-2® rotary kiln with low NOx ILC calciner, FLSmidth® Cross-Bar® cooler, JETFLEX® burner, and OK 39-4 vertical mill for cement grinding

Plant capacity: 3,150 tonnes per day

Customer: EcoCementos

Geography: Antioquia, Colombia

The order will be fully executed by Q1 2018

