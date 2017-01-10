CGC Stock: Bullish AlignmentThe gyrations in Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:CGC, CVE:CGC) stock have settled down over the last few weeks and volatility has contracted. I honestly believe that this little lull that has been created is only temporary and will not last. This is perhaps the calm before the volatility storm. The question that remains is, will this be a bearish storm or a bullish one that grips CGC stock?If you have followed any of my previous publications on licensed marijuana producers or Canopy Growth stock, then I probably sound.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...