Ushering in LTE-enabled telematics in 2017

LTE for IoT chip makerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced that Geotab, a leading open platform fleet management provider, has selected Sequans' LTE Cat 1* chipset providing LTE connectivity for its telematics devices.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sequans to power the next generation of our telematics devices," said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. "Well suited for telematics solutions, Sequans LTE Cat 1 powered vehicle tracking devices promise our customers advanced connectivity with the added benefit of a cost-effective yet future proof fleet management solution."

"We are proud to provide our technology to Geotab for this powerful telematics application," said Craig Miller, VP of worldwide marketing, Sequans. "LTE Cat 1 technology is ideally suited to vehicle telematics and tracking devices, and enables innovative IoT application providers like Geotab to offer the most modern connectivity technology and the longevity their customers depend on."

Geotab is using Sequans' Calliope LTE Platform, an-IoT-optimized chipset solution designed specifically for LTE Cat 1 applications needing up to 10 Mbps of throughput, an ideal speed for Geotab's fleet tracking and telematics application. Calliope comprises baseband and RF, an integrated IoT applications processor running Sequans' carrier-proven LTE protocol stack, an IMS client, and a comprehensive software package for over-the-air device management and packet routing.

*LTE Category 1 (Cat 1) technology is the lowest throughput category of the existing LTE standard and is compatible with today's existing LTE networks. Cat 1 LTE has been optimized for IoT use and recently deployed by major LTE operators, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and NTT DoCoMo. LTE Cat 1 is ideal for certain IoT applications, including vehicle telematics, security systems, retail terminals, and smart meters, and is expected to be used for these types of applications even when new narrowband LTE-M and NB-IoT (Release 13) networks are launched. For more about LTE Cat 1 and its applications, please see this blog

