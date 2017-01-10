Research and Markets - Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Growth of CAGR of 7.80%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle & PepsiCo

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global functional foods and beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional foods and beverages market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of functional foods and beverages to individual consumers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovations. Innovations in flavors and functional ingredients are boosting the functional foods and beverages market globally. Manufacturers of functional foods and beverages are introducing new flavors in the market to match the changing consumer preferences. For example, UK-based Lucozade Ribena Suntory replaced its reduced-sugar lemonade (launched in 2014) with a new variant called Tropical Fusion in August 2015. This drink was introduced to meet the growing consumer preference for tropical flavors and is a blend of pineapple and kiwifruit.

The manufacturers of these foods and ingredients are laying special emphasis on balancing functional benefits and flavor. Brands are also focusing on sugar-free and low-calorie formulations as these are in high demand. Advances in technology have enabled the development of products that mask the unpleasant taste of some functional ingredients. For example, effective microencapsulation allows manufacturers to hide the bitter taste of amino acids and other ingredients.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high sugar content in functional beverages. The high sugar content of many functional foods and beverages acts as a challenge for the market as diabetes and obesity have become major health concerns across the globe. The excessive consumption of products having high sugar content can increase an individual's blood sugar level and weight, causing diabetes and obesity.

The incidence of obesity is already high in high-income countries and is also growing in the low- and middle-income countries. In 2015, nearly 38.46% of the total adults population worldwide were overweight. Of these, more than 34% were obese. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 34.9% of American adults and 17% of children and adolescents are obese.

Functional foods and beverages are those foods and beverages to which special ingredients are added so that they provide additional health benefits. Regular food items such as cereals, bread, yogurts, snacks, and beverages are converted into functional foods by fortifying them with vitamins, herbs, or other nutrient-rich ingredients. The common ingredients that are added to functional foods and beverages include probiotics, prebiotics, and plant stanol and sterol.

Key vendors

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever

Uni-President

Welch's

White Wave Foods

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: List of abbreviation

