Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market Report 2016: Total Vendor Revenue of $133.9 Million, Representing a Tremendous Growth of 65.9% - Research and Markets

The network-based advanced malware analysis solutions market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in 2015 as many large organizations and businesses across verticals decided to spend big on sandboxing solutions to defend against sophisticated and targeted attacks, such as ransomware, zero-day, and other advanced malware attacks.

The market recorded total vendor revenue of $133.9 million, representing a tremendous growth of 65.9% on a Year-on-Year basis. Both the on-premise and cloud-based solution segments experienced rapid growth rates by 66.4% and 66.7%, respectively. Particularly, the cloud-based sandboxing service was gaining greater preference among businesses, mainly from the ecommerce, healthcare, high-tech, and service provider verticals.

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Will these solutions continue to exist or will they be replaced by other solutions?

How will the structure of the market change over time?

Will the technology become a feature in other markets?

What will be the drivers and restraints in terms of AMA solution adoption?

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total NAMA Solutions Market



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total NAMA Solutions Market



5. Demand Analysis-Total NAMA Solutions Market



6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis



7. Competitive Analysis-Vendor Profiling



8. Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis-Other Emerging NAMA Solution Vendors



9. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action



10. Regional Breakdown-ANZ Breakdown



11. Regional Breakdown-ASEAN Breakdown



12. Regional Breakdown-GCR Breakdown



13. Regional Breakdown-India Breakdown



14. Regional Breakdown-Japan Breakdown



15. Regional Breakdown-South Korea Breakdown



16. The Last Word

AhnLab

Blue Coat Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

FireEye

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Intel Security

Lastline

NSFOCUS

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec

Trend Micro

Venustech

WINS

Zscaler

