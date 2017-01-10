Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market Report 2016: Total Vendor Revenue of $133.9 Million, Representing a Tremendous Growth of 65.9% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The network-based advanced malware analysis solutions market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in 2015 as many large organizations and businesses across verticals decided to spend big on sandboxing solutions to defend against sophisticated and targeted attacks, such as ransomware, zero-day, and other advanced malware attacks.
The market recorded total vendor revenue of $133.9 million, representing a tremendous growth of 65.9% on a Year-on-Year basis. Both the on-premise and cloud-based solution segments experienced rapid growth rates by 66.4% and 66.7%, respectively. Particularly, the cloud-based sandboxing service was gaining greater preference among businesses, mainly from the ecommerce, healthcare, high-tech, and service provider verticals.
Key Questions:
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- Will these solutions continue to exist or will they be replaced by other solutions?
- How will the structure of the market change over time?
- Will the technology become a feature in other markets?
- What will be the drivers and restraints in terms of AMA solution adoption?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total NAMA Solutions Market
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total NAMA Solutions Market
5. Demand Analysis-Total NAMA Solutions Market
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
7. Competitive Analysis-Vendor Profiling
8. Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis-Other Emerging NAMA Solution Vendors
9. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
10. Regional Breakdown-ANZ Breakdown
11. Regional Breakdown-ASEAN Breakdown
12. Regional Breakdown-GCR Breakdown
13. Regional Breakdown-India Breakdown
14. Regional Breakdown-Japan Breakdown
15. Regional Breakdown-South Korea Breakdown
16. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- AhnLab
- Blue Coat Systems
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- FireEye
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet
- Intel Security
- Lastline
- NSFOCUS
- Palo Alto Networks
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
- Venustech
- WINS
- Zscaler
