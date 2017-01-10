Mobile Base Station Report 2016: HetNet, Towers and Small Cell Sites - A Time of Transition for Mobile Telephony - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile telephone networks are in transition. Network architecture must manage high data-traffic growth rates, and support new 4G services and the increased demand for broadband and Internet access. In the developed countries a high level of coverage has been achieved but capacity is inadequate as data traffic escalates beyond all expectations. In the developing countries both coverage and capacity are wanting.

Macro base stations with towers cover large cells and long distances but they fail to reach effectively inside buildings, where 70-80% of mobile broadband traffic is generated. A new network concept has been launched - the HetNet, which combines large and small cell sites and different radio technologies like cellular and Wi-Fi. The first commercial HetNets are being rolled out. HetNets are the networks of the future with macro-micro coordination to improve Quality of Service.

Today's mobile infrastructure:

This report quantifies the macro infrastructure of base stations, ground based and rooftop towers and poles, forecasts growth and $ value to 2020 in every country, with analysis of ownership and market shares of tower vendors.

Tomorrow:

The report outlines the new infrastructure, the HetNet, the macro-micro network. It outlines the technologies of macro and of micro cells and base stations, estimates current penetration and projects demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Mobile Telecoms Network Definitions

2. Telecoms Network Technology And Deployments

3. Network Distribution Of Ground Based Towers, Rooftop Towers, Das, Street Poles

4. Rising Volume Of Data Traffic

5. Backhaul

6. Base Transceiver Stations (Bts) For Macro Cells And Small Cells

7. Installed Base Of Macro Cell Sites

8. Expenditure On Macro Cell Sites

9. Small Cells - Compact Base Stations (C-Bts) - Developments And Installed Base

10. Expenditures On Small Cell Sites

11. Manufacturers Of Lattice Towers And Monopoles

12. Backhaul Vendors

13. Infrastructure Sharing

14. Energy Costs And Sources

15. The Towerco Market

16. Top Ten Telcos

