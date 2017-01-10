NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Snuggie® Tails™, the ultra-soft velveteen blanket featuring your child's favorite underwater characters has now produced an adult size version available for purchase at select Walmart locations nationwide.

The adult Snuggie Tails are currently available in two select styles, Pink Mermaid and Blue Mermaid. The soft, yet durable fabric is made with the same quality velveteen as child sizes, are completely machine washable and One-Size-Fits-Most.

"One of the main reasons we created the adult size Snuggie Tails is for parents to be able to bond with their children, whether they are reading a book, watching TV or just in the mood to be cuddly with their kids," said Michael Weinstein, Allstar Products Group. "The idea of parents and their children in their own Snuggie Tails is heart-warming to us, that's what it's all about."

To learn more about Snuggie Tails please visit www: http://www.mysnuggiestore.com/snuggie-tails.

About Snuggie® Tails™

Snuggie® Tails™ blankets are super-soft velveteen blankets made to look like underwater characters. Unlike regular blankets, Snuggie® Tails™ are enclosed to keep in your child's warmth, while keeping their hands free and still providing a fun element of style.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3093924



