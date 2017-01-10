NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Kaminario, a leading all-flash storage company, today announced it has secured $75 million in a new round of financing, bringing the company's total funding to $218 million. The latest round was led by Waterwood, a private equity firm that invests in growth-stage technology companies. Participation in this round was a mix of new and existing investors, including Sequoia, Pitango, Lazarus, Silicon Valley Bank and Globespan Capital Partners. The new capital will be used to accelerate go-to-market initiatives, expand Kaminario's global presence and fuel research and development.

"Our strong business growth, cutting-edge technology and the all-flash market opportunity make Kaminario very attractive to investors and partners alike," said Dani Golan, founder and CEO, Kaminario. "The role of the data center is transforming as businesses continue to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver agile storage solutions for today's on-demand applications. This new funding will allow us to continue our global expansion and accelerate our innovation agenda to better serve our customers."

Founder's Perceptive: What's Next for Storage? What's Next for Kaminario?

Market Demand and Drivers:

IDC estimates the all-flash array market will grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4 percent through 2020 -- representing the fastest growing segment of a $40 billion worldwide enterprise storage systems market.

Internet of Things (IoT), cloud adoption and on-demand applications are key growth drivers for storage. For example, reports state there will be more than 200 billion connected devices and smart technologies and more than 44 trillion gigabytes of data will be generated by 2020. Cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) are revolutionizing how businesses operate and instantaneous access to information in a mobile-first world is a must.

With its built-for-flash, software-defined architecture, Kaminario is strongly positioned to power on-demand applications, turn data into usable information and support SaaS businesses as they grow. Today, more and more IT organizations are turning to Kaminario's all-flash platform for the scalability, performance and agility modern applications require. Kaminario is focused on delivering storage solutions for the always-on economy, whether the applications are delivered as SaaS, on-line services or private cloud -- from retail and healthcare to finance and manufacturing.

Kaminario Continues to Gain Strong Customer Momentum

What's Next for Kaminario?

With this new funding, Kaminario is well positioned to move into 2017 and beyond.

Global Expansion: Accelerate expansion across Eastern and Western Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East leveraging its award-winning Kaminario ACCELERATE Channel Partner program.

Eco-system Partnerships: Expand technology eco-system partnerships to deliver more complete solutions to our customers with emphasis on bringing storage closer to the application layer with tighter integrations with database platforms, virtualization solutions, hypervisors and development paradigms.

Technology Innovation: Leverage Kaminario's software-defined architecture so customers can adopt new hardware technologies quickly, with no forklift upgrades. With emerging hardware technologies such as NVMe and NVMe Fabric (NVMeF) on the horizon, this latest round will allow Kaminario to accelerate its innovation agenda and give existing customers a faster path to leverage new technology advancements -- seamlessly, without impacting performance or disrupting their existing infrastructure.

Industry Validation

"With more and more companies shifting a lot of their application purchases from on-premise to cloud SaaS models, SaaS providers are seeing insane scale demands that completely destroy the traditional infrastructure paradigm," said Steve Duplessie, founder and senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Slow input-output (I/O) can mean the death of your business -- as can the cost of over provisioning. Kaminario is in a perfect position to handle outrageous I/O demands without forcing providers to buy more than they need in advance."

"There is a major shift in the storage industry as enterprises move from traditional disk storage to storage driven by NAND-flash technologies," said David Floyer, CTO and co-founder, Wikibon. "We expect 19 percent of enterprise storage spend to be on all-flash in 2016, and project that in 2019 the flash spend will exceed disk spend. Kaminario is well positioned to address the enterprise requirements for both performance and capacity flash storage."

About Kaminario

Kaminario, the leading all-flash storage company, is redefining the future of modern datacenters. Its unique solution enables organizations to succeed in today's on-demand world and prepares them to seamlessly handle tomorrow's innovations. Only Kaminario K2 all-flash array delivers the agility, scalability, performance and economics a datacenter requires to deal with today's cloud-first, dynamic world and provide real-time data access -- anywhere, anytime. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.

Contacts:

Parna Sarkar-Basu

Kaminario

+1-781-343-8127

Email Contact



Jennifer Lynn

Text100 for Kaminario

+1-585-697-2604

Email Contact



Ellis Reid

One chocolate for Kaminario

+44 (0)20 7437 0227

Email Contact



