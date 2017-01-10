2017 Predictions in Digital Health

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary briefing discussing the discovery of future opportunities in the digitization of healthcare through visionary innovation

The deployment of digital technologies is expanding across all industries in response to massive flows of data emanating from the proliferation of cloud computing, smartphones, mobile applications, sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Digital technologies are critical enablers of healthcare transformation, therefore a wide range of businesses serving the healthcare industry are seeking to deliver new digital health solutions needed to capture growing market opportunities.

Over the past decade, the adoption of digital solutions has increased significantly throughout the healthcare industry. This strong growth trajectory is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Healthcare organizations in the United States (U.S.) are transforming to meet the demand for more efficient, clinically integrated and decentralized care systems that serve empowered, technologically-savvy consumers who strongly value convenience and personalization.

Digital Health product categories encompass clinical, financial, and administrative IT products and services deployed by hospitals, physicians, healthcare payers, manufacturers of pharmaceutical, life sciences and medical device products, and other entities.

As the healthcare system evolves and strives to deliver lower costs, improved quality of care and greater access, growth opportunities continue to emerge across a wide range of digital healthcare product segments. Key growth areas for digital health include analytics, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, revenue cycle management, cybersecurity, consumer engagement, operations optimization, connectivity, and cloud platforms.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health experts, as they present insights on top issues impacting the U.S. Digital Health Market in 2017. The team will also offer specific perspectives on hot areas to watch in the coming year. The presentation will be followed by a live Question & Answer session.

Discover the key digital health market predictions for 2017.

Find out areas of growth and controversy for the coming year.

Explore highlights of key hot topics in healthcare information technology, telehealth, cybersecurity and other important market segments.

The webinar is essential for senior executives throughout different aspects of the value chain tied into digital health, including healthcare, communication service providers (CSPs), information technology, devices, pharmaceutical companies, and others seeking to understand or be a part of one of the most important subject areas in healthcare's future.

