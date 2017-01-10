REDUCTION OF NORDIC FIXED INCOME CLEARING FEES FOR CLIENTS



ON FEBRUARY 1ST 2017, NASDAQ CLEARING WILL INTRODUCE THE FOLLOWING REDUCTION OF FEES FOR CLIENTS:



CLEARING FEES RELATED TO STIBOR FUTURES AND RIBA



-- Reduced registration fee STIBOR Futures: Transaction base fee for clearing of STIBOR Futures will be reduced from SEK 2.00 to SEK 1.00. -- Reduced registration fee RIBA: Transaction base fee for clearing of RIBA will be reduced from SEK 1.50 to SEK 1.00.



