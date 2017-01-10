SACO, ME -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a new tool kit that includes the three most popular tools used by bead stringers for cutting, crimping, forming, and handling bead wire and findings.

The Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit includes the Model 410 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter for cutting soft wire up to 18 AWG (1 mm), Model 450 TweezerNose™ Pliers for grasping, bending, and forming wire, and the Model 494 4-in-1 Bead Crimper with three folding stations for 1, 2, and 3 mm crimp tubes and includes a chain nose plier tip for holding, squeezing, and picking up small beads and findings.

Supplied in a handy tri-fold protective pouch, these tools in the Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit are designed for optimum precision, comfort and control. Featuring non-slip Xuro-Rubber™ cushion grips and Light-Touch™ return springs, they are made from high carbon steel for strength and dura-bility, have a slim working profile, and a glare-eliminating black finish.

The Xuron® TK2600 Bead Stringer's Tool Kit sells for $53.25 (list). Literature and pricing are available upon request.

About Xuron Corp.

Xuron Corp. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics-grade ergonomic hand tools for the electronics, aerospace, plastic molding, hobbies, craft, floral and fishing industries. The company holds numerous domestic and international patents, including an inventor's patent for the original Micro-Shear® flush cutter and its unique cutting action which creates smooth, clean cuts without compression.

Xuron tools are manufactured in Saco, Maine, where quality, an outstanding work ethic, and flawless craftsmanship are a long-time tradition. They are available at hundreds of distributors worldwide who offer more than 100 different types of Xuron quality-crafted hand tools and associated products including pliers, wire strippers, and a Kevlar® cutter.

