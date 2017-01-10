WILMINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a wide range of standard and custom manufactured shaft collars, couplings, clamps, mounting devices, and rotary encoders to all types of robot makers.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components for robotic applications include 4,000 standard parts in a wide range of materials, sizes, and configurations. Suitable for mounting and adjusting drives, controls, and pick-up components, they include the Staff-Lok™ hinged collar which is easy to open-close and clamp by hand, one-, two-piece, and hinged collars, and a variety of shaft couplings and adapters for joining different shafts.

Providing a rigid permanent stop, spacer, and shaft mount or an easily adjustable solution where required, Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are available in steel, paintable steel, stainless steel, anodized aluminum in colors, plastics, and other materials. Sizes can range from 1/4" to 6" I.D., depending upon the part and material. Special mounting patterns and other part modifications are available.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. Their "Standard Series" features over 300 popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" features over 500 problem-solving components for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to their over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and industrial distributors. Their well-engineered design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, storage systems, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

