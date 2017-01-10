LOS ALTOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Tricentis, the continuous testing company, today announced that Wayne Ariola has joined the company as CMO. Ariola is recognized across the development and testing community for his efforts to promote early and continuous testing. With over 15 years of experience in the automated software testing market, Ariola has a proven track record of advancing transformational technologies such as service virtualization, API testing, risk-based testing, advanced test analytics, open source integration and DevTest policies.

"Today, organizations are at a critical crossroad when it comes to software quality: software failure equals business failure," said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "Tricentis is committed to delivering the vision and innovations for the future of automated software testing. We believe that's why Tricentis customers, global systems integrators (GSIs) and leading technology analysts recognize Tricentis Tosca as the industry's leading software test automation platform. With both a business and technical understanding of the software development lifecycle, Wayne Ariola will be instrumental in taking Tricentis to the next level. I'm happy to have Wayne aboard to help us amplify the Tricentis message to our customers and prospects as they evolve DevOps testing practices and scale agile testing."

"With disruptive initiatives like DevOps, Continuous Delivery and Agile expanding across all industry segments, software testing becomes the centerpiece for data-driven software release decisions," said Wayne Ariola. "This next wave of SDLC maturity requires organizations to revamp antiquated testing processes and tools. This means that organizations must have technologies that enable continuous testing -- or innovative ideas will remain hostage to yesterday's heavyweight testing tools. I believe that Tricentis is perfectly-positioned to lead this transformation. Tricentis has an extraordinary level of innovative thinking in its DNA, and I'm honoured to be joining the team."

Tricentis was recently recognized as a Continuous Testing leader in both the Gartner Software Test Automation Magic Quadrant and the Forrester Functional Test Automation wave.

About Tricentis

Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, specializes in market leading software testing tools for enterprises. We help Global 2000 companies gain success by achieving automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tosca Testsuite, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools, with Model-based Test Automation as our standout feature. Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as A&E, Allianz, BMW, Deutsche Bank, HBO, Lexmark, Orange, Starbucks, Toyota, UBS, Vantiv, Vodafone, and Zurich Insurance.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, Australia, India, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, United States and the UK. For more information, visit www.tricentis.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

A free trial of Tricentis Tosca Testsuite is available at: www.tricentis.com/tricentis-tosca-testsuite/trial/

