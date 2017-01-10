NORTH BILLERICA, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- MV Products has introduced a full line of vacuum inlet traps and filter media for protecting vacuum pumps employed in research and production ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes.

MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes range from 4" to 16" dia. with port sizes from NW-25 to ISO-160 for protecting vacuum pumps in applications with vacuum flow rates from 25 to 2000 CFM. Featuring interchangeable filter elements, these durable stainless steel traps can be easily customized by users to remove all ALD process byproducts from precursors such as TMA, TiCl, DeZ, and H2S, including particulates and unreacted precursors.

Suited for the ALD manufacturing of ICs, MEMS, LEDs and OLEDs, optics and displays, batteries, and more, MV Vacuum Inlet Traps include the PosiTrap® and Multi-Trap® product lines. Interchangeable filter elements include stainless steel gauze for particle filtration, activated charcoal for unreacted precursor adsorption, Sodasorb® for acid neutralization, and Sulfatreat® for H2S neutralization.

MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes are priced from $249.95 up, depending upon configuration. Price quotations are available on request.

About MV Products

Protecting vacuum pumps, people and the environment, MV Products is a division of Mass-Vac, Inc. was founded in 1971 to serve customers in need of vacuum pump support and service. After years of field experience rebuilding vacuum pumps and analyzing the reasons why they failed, along with extensive research and development the MV Products division was created. MV manufactures a full line of vacuum inlet traps, exhaust traps, mist eliminators and oil filtration systems for manufacturing, laboratory and commercial applications including universities and hospitals.

Mass-Vac, Inc. specializes in solving the process contamination problems associated vacuum systems used with processes such as MOCVD, HVPE, PECVD, or LPCVD which generate high volumes of particulates. These processes are used in manufacturing green products such as solar cells, HB-LEDs and Li-Ion batteries. Mass-Vac, Inc. is a member of SEMI and the American Vacuum Society.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3096973



For more information contact:



MV Products, Division of Mass-Vac, Inc.

Herbert R. Gatti, Marketing

247 Rangeway Rd. / P.O. Box 359

No. Billerica, MA 01862

(978) 667-2393 FAX (978) 671-0014

e-mail: drolph@massvac.com (tech. contact)

http://www.massvac.com/



