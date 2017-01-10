KING OF PRUSSIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: WHSI), a Pennsylvania-based wearable health device manufacturer, announces that the much anticipated, cutting-edge medical alert device, the iHelp+3G™, will be shipping to its pre-approved dealer base in approximately three (3) weeks.

WHSI is expecting 6000 devices, most having been pre-ordered by dealers. Due to excessive demand and anticipation of the product, an additional inbound shipment is currently being processed.

The iHelp+3G™ is designed to be small, easy to use, and extremely reliable. Not only does it work on a 3G wireless network, and anywhere there is cellular service, it also includes advanced safety options like fall detection, Real GPS, a Find Me tracking Function, and Geo-Fencing.

To see how the iHelp+3G™ works, view the video here.

To receive the latest news from WHSI, please visit our investor portal at www.wearablehealthsolutions.com.

About WHSI

WHSI provides mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, the Company provides innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking (GPS, Bluetooth) services, and turn-key solutions that enable users to be proactive with their health. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

877-342-2929 Ext 8880



