SANTA ANA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Nékter Juice Bar, the popular Southern California-based, modern reinvention of the juice bar experience, today announced that the company has premiered at number 217 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. According to Entrepreneur, Nékter Juice Bar achieved this strong first showing due to its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

"At Nékter Juice Bar, we believe healthy should taste just as good as it makes you feel, and that has made all the difference in our growth and success to date," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. "Six years ago, we set out to modernize the juice bar experience, and that starts and ends with a primary focus on providing fresh juices and foods that provide exceptional nutritional value. As the trend toward healthier lifestyles continues to flourish, Nékter will remain steadfast to our ideals and culture, and by a continued emphasis on innovation, flavor and authenticity."

Founded in 2010 by Steve and Alexis Schulze, Nékter's mission from the start has been to encourage and inspire people to live healthier lifestyles by providing access to fresh, clean, nutrient-rich and affordable juices, smoothies and acai bowls in a welcoming, energetic and encouraging environment. Nékter's menu is free of the unhealthy, refined sugars, fillers, and fats hidden on many menus at the juice bars of yesterday.

Today Nékter has 66 corporate and franchise locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado, with plans to grow to as many as 300 restaurants in five years through the addition of both franchise and corporate locations. In 2016, the company achieved the ranking of 334 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, and landed at number 21 among food and beverage companies on that same list. Additionally, Nékter won a major restaurant award last year, being named a 2016 "Hot Concept" by Nation's Restaurant News, a leading restaurant industry publication and resource.

"We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We're proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best."

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Nékter Juice Bar's position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view Nékter Juice Bar in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Santa Ana, Calif.-based Nékter Juice Bar is the modern reinvention of the juice bar, offering fresh, delicious, nutrient-dense juices, smoothies and acai bowls at 66 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado. The company continues to grow and seeks franchise partners, who want to own a business in the thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, and want to make a real difference in their communities. An Inc. 500 company, Nékter was recently named one of the "fastest growing franchise businesses of 2016" by Inc. Magazine, and was recognized by Nation's Restaurant News magazine as a 2016 "Hot Concept." For more information about the company or franchise opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com, or connect with Nékter Juice Bar socially at www.facebook.com/nekterjuicebar, or www.instagram.com/nekterjuicebar.

