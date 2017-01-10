Smart Healthcare Market Growing at a CAGR of 24.55% During 2016 to 2020

PUNE, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Electronic health records (EHR) dominated the smart healthcare market by accounting for the largest market share. The analysts forecast global smart healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 24.55% during the period 2016-2020.

Browse 23 Exhibits, 4 Major Company Profiles, spread across 67 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/788376-global-smart-healthcare-market-2016-2020.html.

The global smart healthcare market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is involvement of big data analytics in healthcare. Big data analytics has played a major role in increasing the penetration of smart healthcare products in the market. Big data analytics is being predominantly used in the healthcare sector to understand patient insights. One of the major drivers of smart healthcare market is increased demand for remote monitoring of health conditions of aging population. Higher life anticipation has led to a major increase in the aging population and several chronic diseases, particularly in North America and Western Europe. The rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases, among the aging population has driven the adoption of smart healthcare products

The following companies are the key players in the global smart healthcare market: Allscripts, Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Philips. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Abbott, AirStrip Technologies, Agfa-Gevaert, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, AT&T, AthenaHealth, Epic Systems, Evolent Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Google, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, HP Enterprises Services, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Microsoft, Misfit, Olympus, OMRON, Proteus Digital Health, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, STANLEY Healthcare Solutions, Voxiva, Warby Parker, WellDoc, and Zebra Technologies. Order a copy of Global Smart Healthcare Market 2016-2020 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=788376.

North America dominated the global smart healthcare market by accounting for the largest market share and will grow rapidly over the next four years. In this region, the US is anticipated to be the major revenue contributor and will be closely followed by Canada and Mexico.

The global smart healthcare market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players. With the growing influx of new entrants, the market will witness an increase in the competitive environment. Also, vendors are increasingly focusing on improving their market share and market size by entering joint ventures and partnerships. Furthermore, these vendors are increasingly focusing on differentiating their products by offering innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Related Reports:

Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices and Services Market 2016-2020

Global M2M Healthcare Market 2016-2020

Global Energy Management Systems Market for Healthcare Sector 2016-2020

Explore more reports on Healthcare at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/healthcare/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013

Maharashtra, India

+1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml