Recent Recreational and Legal Marijuana Expansions Boost Cannabis Related Travel Experiences

Cannabis companies are capitalizing on the overwhelming growth and demand throughout the industry, creating unique services and products that are producing significant revenue streams. One of the fastest growing sectors in leisure travel appears to be the legal cannabis industry that targets individuals who want to learn more about potential investment opportunities in the cannabis and legal marijuana business market space, while experiencing a Napa Valley type of luxury vacation. Cannabis Companies with developments of note in the markets include Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA), Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KAYS), Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTC: MYHI), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and Growlife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT)

Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) and ML Capital Group (MLCG) have partnered to introduce Cannabis Tourism to the New York Times reported 1.2 billion international travelers worldwide. The Cannabis Tourism Service will initially target what the Denver Post reported as Colorado's $19 billion tourism industry. Additional Cannabis Tour destinations are in the works. Read this and more news for PURA at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/pura.html

Earlier last year, PURA entered into a $1 million collaboration agreement with Colorado based Spanish Peaks ScrumpDelicacies. Last week, MLCG entered into a letter of intent to acquire Spanish Peaks ScrumpDelicacies. PURA and MLCG plan to work together on their combined interests in Spanish Peaks to expand MLCG's existing Luxury Tour business to include a Global Cannabis Tour Offering. The Cannabis Tours offering will start in Colorado, but additional Cannabis Tour locations, to include destinations outside the United States, are already in the works. PURA and MLCG have published an online and on demand presentation detailing plans for the Global Cannabis Tour Business: http://www.purationinc.com/news/mlcg

In other Cannabis/Legal Marijuana market performances and developments:

Kaya Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB: KAYS) announced last week that it has been awarded its first full recreational marijuana retailer license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC") for its existing South Salem Kaya Shack' Marijuana Superstore. The Company also announced that KAYS has secured a $2.1 million funding commitment to implement the Company's 2017 growth plan.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCQB: MYHI) closed up over 72% on Mondayat $0.1725 trading over 5.2 Million shares by the market close. Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. is a diversified holding company focused on the acquisition and development of businesses within the hemp and CBD nutraceutical sectors. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, GreenLife BotaniX, Inc., is a California-based developer and marketer of the "SuperCBD" brand of CBD hemp oil infused nutraceutical products.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced yesterday that its major investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (AXIM) has received positive pharmacokinetic (PK) data results on its CanChew Plus® CBD Gum, which will be used in upcoming clinical trials with patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Growlife, Inc.(OTC: PHOT) closed up over 15% on Monday at $0.02 trading over 41 Million shares by the market close. GrowLife, Inc. aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Puration, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

