LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- T5 Data Centers™ (www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, has signed the County of Los Angeles as the newest tenant for the company's T5@LA customizable data center. The County will be migrating its data center operations from its own facility to T5@LA to take advantage of the infrastructure support and cost savings offered by T5's wholesale data center, as well as the potential for future expansion.

The LA County Board of Supervisors directed an assessment of options to replace the existing outdated data center with either a build, buy, or lease solution. After performing a cost analysis, the County determined that leasing a wholesale data center facility would offer greater flexibility and prove more cost effective than upgrading its current data center operation. After an extensive search, Los Angeles County selected T5@LA because of its secure environment, redundant power systems, and seismic reinforcement, as well as its strategic location. The T5@LA facility also fulfilled the County's immediate operational needs, providing a ready-to-occupy location customizable to their needs with energy and water efficient environment control systems.

"Winning the County of Los Angeles as a customer validates T5's market advantage -- our wholesale data centers are more robust and cost-effective than maintaining your own data center facilities," said Aaron Wangenheim, Chief Operating Officer for T5 Data Centers. "This latest contract also demonstrates that our T5@LA facility is in the right location with the right capabilities for customers throughout the Los Angeles market who need mission-critical computing support."

Like all T5 wholesale data centers, T5@LA offers a fully customizable facility that gives customers total control over MEP technology and design. Each data suite is completely autonomous, separated by slab-to-deck, fire-rated walls for secure operations. The T5@LA data center also meets HIPAA, HITECH, and PCI regulations and provides a highly secure operating environment.

For more information about T5's retail colocation and data center services, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, and Chicago with new projects announced in New York, and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097185



Contact:

Aaron Wangenheim

T5 Data Centers

(415) 292-7700

aaron@t5datacenters.com



