SinterCast - Ford Reveals Diesel F-150 at North American International Auto Show

KATRINEHOLM, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ford F-150 to offer 3.0 litre V6 diesel with SinterCast-CGI cylinder block

First-ever diesel for F-150 pick-up to begin sales in autumn 2017

Two SinterCast-CGI engine options available in America's best-selling vehicle

The 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) provided a positive start to the year, with the unveiling of a new SinterCast-CGI diesel engine for the Ford F-150. The introduction of a diesel engine in the F-150 pick-up affirms the important contribution of diesel for meeting current and future corporate average fuel economy requirements.

The Ford F-150 pick-up, America's best-selling truck for 40 consecutive years and best-selling vehicle for 35 years, will offer a 3.0 litre V6 turbo diesel in the model year 2018 line-up. Based on a SinterCast-CGI cylinder block, the engine will be the first-ever diesel offered in the F-150. Together with the 2.7 litre V6 SinterCast-CGI EcoBoost®petrol engine, the introduction of the diesel engine results in two of the five F-150 engine options being based on SinterCast-CGI cylinder blocks. Diesel sales are scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2017.

"SinterCast identified diesel engines as an important contributor to fuel economy and driveability in the North American pick-up sector more than ten years ago. Today, SinterCast-CGI diesel engines are available in three of the five full size pick-ups in the American market, confirming our initial outlook and confirming the role for modern clean diesel engines as an important part of the solution for improved fuel economy and reduced CO2emissions" said Dr. Steve Dawson, President & CEO of SinterCast. "Of the five engine options available for the 2018 Ford F-150, the two SinterCast-CGI engines provide the smallest displacement and the highest fuel efficiency. SinterCast and its stakeholders can be proud of this contribution to the environment."

For more information:

Dr. Steve Dawson

President & CEO

SinterCast AB (publ)

Tel: +46-8-660-7750

E-mail: steve.dawson@sintercast.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sintercast/r/ford-reveals-diesel-f-150-at-north-american-international-auto-show,c2162195

The following files are available for download: