Ulmart Russia House 2.0 to Serve as Russian Residence in Davos

Ulmart, Russia's leading e-commerce company, and the Roscongress Foundation, a major business forum convener in Russia, are pleased to present Russia House, the official residence for the country's business community at the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 17-20, 2017). Russia House will host a series of business and informal events under the overarching themes of the fourth global industrial revolution and Russia's economic development in the context of digital transformation. It will serve as a platform for dialogue to promote innovation and advance the success of Russian businesses globally.

Russia House will be located in KaffeeKlatsch at Promenade 72, just 200 metres from the Congress Centre and 120 metres from the Grandhotel Belvédere.

Russia House will welcome the heads of major global digital, e-commerce, and IT companies, renowned politicians, economists, and business leaders, as well as prominent voices from academia and the arts to discuss ways to stimulate the Russian economy, attract investment to the country, and encourage innovation.

Commenting on Russia House, Dmitry Kostygin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ulmart, remarked "Ulmart is delighted to have the opportunity to co-host Russia House at Davos with our partners, and to contribute to expanding dialogue with the international community on improving Russia's investment climate and fostering its digital transformation. I hope that the success of Ulmart as a leading player in Russia's evolving technology sector, the achievements of a number of other major Russian and international companies, and our ongoing joint efforts to advance the economy and promote innovation will demonstrate to the international community the attractive opportunities to be found on the Russian market. We are hosting Russia House because we believe that Russia needs to highlight commercial success stories and focus less on geopolitics. We are also confident that the world will be pleasantly surprised by what they will learn about our country in Davos."

"Russia House is another example of constructive engagement between Russia and the West. This modern and welcoming venue in the Swiss Alps will allow us to highlight the opportunities which Russia offers for business to our international friends and partners, and to talk about our investment climate. Making use of innovative technology, a presentation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and other Roscongress Foundation projects will enable us to clearly demonstrate the potential of modern Russia through the prism of holding major international events", said Sergey Vyazalov, Chairman of the Board of the Roscongress Foundation.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be represented at Russia House for the first time. For the duration of the event, guests of the official Russian residence will be able to take a virtual tour of the SPIEF venue, visiting the plenary session hall and the Forum's numerous exhibition stands and pavilions.

Russia House Agenda

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

7:30-9:00: The Ulmart Digital Revolution Breakfast

Moderated by Nik Gowing, a former presenter on BBC World News, the session will focus on Russia's digital revolution and will feature the heads of companies at the forefront of the Russian information technology sector.

Speakers will include Dmitry Kostygin Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ulmart; Eugene Kaspersky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kaspersky Lab; Anatoly Karachinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBS Group; and Andrey Kuzyaev, President, ER-Telecom. The discussion will be held in English.

13:00-14:00: Russia-US Relations: Post-Election Dialogue

This session will bring together leading experts from the US and Russia, who will share their views on prospects for the development of economic relations between the two countries and offer their predictions for American investment in Russia in 2017. The discussion will be held in English.

19:30-22.30: Russia House Evening Reception

This official evening reception will be hosted on behalf of the Russia House partners. It will feature musical guests Lawrence.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

15:30-17:00: Digital Disruption - 10 Years On

Tom Blackwell, CEO of EM Communications, will moderate a session on changes in the era of digital technology. The discussion, which will also be streamed online, will feature such panellists as Brian Pallas, Founder, Opportunity Network; Fekla Tolstoy, Development Director, Leo Tolstoy Museum; and Hanna Aase, Founder, Wonderloop.

In addition to the official programme, Russia House will host a series of working meetings and conferences. The ground floor of KaffeeKlatsch will feature an open area for various events and multi-party meetings, while the first floor will offer specially equipped private meeting rooms and a media area with a terrace and a view of the Congress Centre.

The Russia House cultural programme will include a Russian horse troika available for short rides and photo and video opportunities.

At 18:00 on January 18, 2017, Russia House will continue the tradition of hosting an ice hockey match between global business and political leaders, who will be joined by prominent hockey players, including Stanley Cup stars, at the rink in Davos.

About ULMART

Ulmart is Russia's largest privately held Internet company specializing in e-commerce. The company was founded in 2008, and its headquarters are located in St. Petersburg. As a coordinator of Russia House, Ulmart has taken part in the World Economic Forum since 2014.

Ulmart has over 400 representative offices (fulfilment centres and collection points) in more than 240 cities and towns across Russia. Ulmart.ru is a nationwide, multifunctional online trading platform offering a wide range of products and services. Its product line includes items for the whole family: from DIY and home furnishings to children's products, automotive and sports goods, e-books, flights, and much more besides. Twelve million SKUs are available 24/7 in a convenient location.

About the Roscongress Foundation

The Roscongress Foundation was established with the aim of helping to develop Russia's economic potential and strengthen the country's image by organizing congresses and exhibitions with an economic and social focus. The Foundation develops the substantive content for these events, and provides companies with advice, information, and expert guidance, as well as offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agenda.

Today, its annual agenda includes events held in locations ranging from Montevideo to Vladivostok, which bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials to create favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and to assist in the creation of social enterprises and charity projects.

Russia House 2017 Address: Promenade 72 (KaffeeKlatsch), Davos, Switzerland.

Russia House 2017 Partners: ER-Telecom, EM Communications, Tenzor Consulting Group, Simple, and the National E-Trade Association.