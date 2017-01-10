

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) announced the company and the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai), one of the largest health systems in metropolitan New York City, have entered into a definitive agreement for LabCorp to acquire assets of Mount Sinai's Clinical Outreach Laboratories. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Mount Sinai will continue to provide laboratory testing for patients registered at its hospitals and ambulatory facilities, as well as laboratory testing services for physicians. LabCorp will offer clinical pathology testing, including cytology and cytology-related molecular testing. Seven patient service centers currently operated by Mount Sinai will be added to LabCorp's existing network of 120 patient service centers in the metropolitan New York City area.



