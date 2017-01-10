CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- More than 700 high school seniors have the opportunity to play in the 40th annual McDonald's All American Games, which will tip off March 29 at Chicago's United Center. The 729 nominees, available in full on mcdaag.com, were announced today by McDonald's.

The final rosters of 24 boys and 24 girls will be revealed at 9:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 15 during the McDonald's All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU, televised this year from The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

High school players from Texas received the most nominations this year (132), followed by California (76), Pennsylvania (32) and Maryland and Georgia (each with 30). Players from 45 states and the District of Columbia were nominated by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee.

"Together this group of young men and women are the best representation of high school basketball talent in the country," said Morgan Wootten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. "We look forward to the fun but difficult task of narrowing down this list to the final 24 girls and 24 boys players later this week."

The boys and girls rosters will be selected by the McDonald's All American Games selection committee through a series of balloting system votes. Wootten leads the process and committee.

2017 McDonald's All American Games Tickets

Tickets for the 2017 McDonald's All American Games go on sale Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 1-866-909-GAME (4263). Ticket prices start as low as $10, and are also available in a popular family four-pack which includes four tickets, four soft drinks and four hot dogs -- all for $70. United Center parking is free the night of the Games.

Each year, the Games benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and its network of local Chapters. RMHC provides comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children's care.

The 16th Annual McDonald's All American Girls Game will tip off at 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 29. The 40th Annual Boys Game immediately follows at 6 p.m. CST.

@McDAAG

Get in the Game by following the McDonald's All American Games on Twitter and Instagram. Follow @McDAAG to receive up-to-date information and a behind-the-scenes look at the 2017 Games including; key announcements, local player/coach recognitions, fan giveaways and historical Games facts and figures.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

ABOUT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES®

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation, creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 290 Chapters in more than 63 countries and regions, its three core programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, and millions of dollars in grants to support children's programs worldwide, RMHC provides compassionate care and resources to children and families being served by leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs provide access to quality health care and enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org.

© 2017 McDonald's

All trademarks and/or registered marks are owned by their respective companies