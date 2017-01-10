SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: IMLFF) (CSE: IN), a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical firm developing novel cannabinoid therapies. The company's CEO, Eric A. Adams, was recently featured in an interview on BNN, talking about the cannabis plant's enormous potential for new therapies in the pharmaceutical industry and highlighting the company's R&D pipeline targeting serious medical conditions like Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and Glaucoma.

Mr. Adams noted that there are more than 90 cannabinoids, or individual drugs, present in the marijuana plant during his interview with BNN. Most people have heard of THC and CBD, both of which have significant effects in the human body. And, since THC and CBD account for about 80-90% of cannabinoid drug quantity in the plant and are therefore economically viable to grow-harvest-extract-purify, most companies have focused on developing these two compounds for clinical purposes. The other 'minor' cannabinoids tend to occur in very low concentrations in the marijuana plant and are therefore costly and difficult to extract.

InMed is developing a high-yield and low-cost process to biosynthesize cannabinoids utilizing a process that is similar to how insulin is currently mass-produced. The process begins by isolating the genes in the cannabis plant that are responsible for producing specific cannabinoids. Next, these genes are injected into bacteria that act as a factory for producing the cannabinoid at scale. This process enables the company to cost-effectively produce any cannabinoid that may be beneficial in treating human disease. This is truly a 21st century approach to cannabinoid therapeutics.

