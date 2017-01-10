MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), announced today that Steven Goldberg has joined the bank's Public Finance team as Managing Director and Vice President, covering the western portion of the US. Steven will be based in Phoenix, AZ. He will report to Michael Horkey, Senior Managing Director at Sterling.

Goldberg will aid in portfolio management, business development, and client activities. He will be responsible for managing the team's sales and service efforts to deepen existing relationships and grow new ones. He will also support underwriting, portfolio administration and cash management functions, as well as regulatory compliance.

Goldberg has extensive experience in developing complex financing vehicles for non-federal, state and local government agencies. He was most recently the Director of Finance for Honeywell Global Finance, where he was responsible for managing teams to enhance product solutions, present financing options and increase sales. Prior to joining Honeywell, he held positions with Lease Advisory Group, E+ Group and Koch Financial Corporation.

"Steven is a great addition to our commercial banking team," said David Bagatelle, Executive Vice President and President-New York Metro Market at Sterling. "He has a proven ability to deliver success for clients though management of large portfolios, delivering innovative financial solutions and driving new business. His addition further underscores our commitment to bringing the best commercial banking talent to our clients on a national level."

Goldberg graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in Sociology.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families, and consumers in communities within the greater New York City area through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

