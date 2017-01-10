Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Aclara Technologies for Providing an End-to-end Smart Infrastructure Solution for Energy Companies

The Aclara Grid Monitoring Platform is fast tracking the use of analytics for higher operational efficiencies in utilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the smart energy networks market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aclara Technologies LLC ("Aclara") with the 2016 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Through its acquisition of Tollgrade Communications' smart grid business, Aclara has positioned itself as a strong technology partner for utilities as it transitions toward smarter energy systems.

"In a dynamic technology environment, utilities are seeking partners that can help them address their business-as-usual investment needs while steadily integrating renewable and decentralized generation sites and containing total expenditure," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Yiru Zhong. "The Aclara Grid Monitoring Platform enables utilities to begin their analytics journey, particularly in the distribution networks of the electricity system."

Aclara's solution supports utilities in several ways. First, utilities can deploy medium voltage sensors, regardless of the underlying communications network, to collect key measurements at a more granular level. Second, the platform provides a management tool to increase situational awareness through software visualization and monitoring. Third, the predictive grid analytics software provides utilities with the essential data visibility of various line sensor measurements so they can anticipate events. For instance, the Aclara Grid Monitoring Platform can be used to improve outage management, optimize operations, and set maintenance scheduling. Click for more background on grid monitoring and to download a copy of the full report.

"Essentially, Aclara is accelerating the rate at which the power industry incorporates analytics to improve operational processes," noted Zhong. "The platform continues to gain customers outside of the United States and is already working with 4 out of 7 distribution network operators in the UK."

Aclara offers customers several advantages:

The company's solution can be scaled to the desired degree. In only 2 years, Aclara has enjoyed a widening scope of pilot projects with utilities, starting with fewer than 100 sensors to reach thousands of sensors.

Compared to competitors that offer a niche set of features, Aclara's breadth of proposition and record of operation reassure utilities of its longevity.

The company offers tremendous savings for utilities looking to invest in grid automation solutions. Aclara's sensors last nearly as long as the energy assets they track. The sensors do not require batteries, thus saving replacement and related field labor costs. Additionally, improved system visibility allows for better management and response to network events.

As a result, the company has seen significant commercialization success in a short time span. Customer references, particularly in the United Kingdom, are proving crucial in garnering new customers for Aclara. References strengthen buyer confidence in the solution and demonstrate real-world benefits. Additionally, a well-proven path for utilities to embrace analytics helps potential clients build a straightforward investment business case in the face of limited financial resources and unlimited priorities. Compared to competitors, Aclara has a significant first-mover advantage.

For offering utilities an optimal solution that addresses key industry challenges, Aclara Technologies is the worthy recipient of the 2016 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the smart energy networks market. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology. Download a full copy of the Frost & Sullivan award report.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

