HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MicroSeismic) announced today new senior management appointments to support the Company's growth strategy and to further reinforce the Company's position as the leader in surface microseismic monitoring and microseismic-based completions evaluation.

Carl Neuhaus is returning to MicroSeismic as Vice President of Engineering after two years at DrillingInfo as the Director of Petroleum Engineering, where he successfully built a new consulting division. In Carl's new role at MicroSeismic, he will be responsible for the technical quality and innovation of engineering services and for communicating the nature of these services to the oil and gas community. During Carl's prior tenure at MicroSeismic, he managed a multi-disciplinary completions evaluation team and was instrumental in the implementation of field development solutions and strategies integrating completions engineering, reservoir engineering, geomechanics, geology, and geophysics to optimize wellbore spacing, completion design, and treatment design.

The Board has elected William B. Barker (Bill) and Eric Bourdages to key senior management positions within the organization. Bill, formerly Manager of Analysis, is appointed to Vice President of Analysis where he will be responsible for the performance and delivery of all aspects of data analysis services worldwide. He has spent the past 11 years at MicroSeismic holding various positions on the analysis team. Prior to MicroSeismic, Bill worked in electromagnetics at NAEVA Geophysics, Inc. as a field geophysicist mapping unexploded ordnance (UXO) at sites throughout the United States.

Eric Bourdages, formerly Operations Manager, is appointed to Vice President of Operations where he will be responsible for data acquisition field operations worldwide. Eric has over 30 years' experience in seismic field operations in Canada and the United States and has been with MicroSeismic since 2010.

"MicroSeismic is an outstanding Company with talented employees. These management appointments are intended to bolster the Company's performance for the return to a growth market, and to support MicroSeismic's next phase of innovation and expansion," said Peter Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroSeismic, Inc. "MSI is particularly well placed to respond to the market's needs for completions monitoring and will continue to deliver quality work for our customers that exceeds expectations -- delivering a better frac for a better world."

About MicroSeismic, Inc.

MicroSeismic, Inc. is an oilfield services company providing microseismic-based Completions Evaluation Services, particularly quantitative assessments of stimulation treatment effectiveness and well productivity. Founded in 2003, MicroSeismic has grown to become the leading provider of microseismic monitoring utilizing surface, near-surface, and downhole arrays. The Company operates in 18 countries and holds over 30 patents.

For more information about MicroSeismic, please visit www.microseismic.com.

