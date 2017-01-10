VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ABZ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jason Sutherland has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Sutherland is a partner of the law firm DuMoulin Black LLP. Mr. Sutherland practices in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate and commercial law and proxy contests in a range of industries, including mining, oil and gas, technology, biotechnology and food and beverage. Jason is a peer-rated lawyer in the Martindale Hubbell international legal directory and has been selected for inclusion in the 11th Edition of the Best Lawyers in Canada (2017) for his work in Securities Law.

"I welcome Jason Sutherland to the Board of Directors of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Having worked with Jason for over five years as legal counsel of several issuers that I founded, I have recognized and appreciated Jason's excellent legal and business knowledge and ability to find effective solutions, especially in challenging and unique situations. I'm pleased to inform the shareholders that Jason has finally agreed to join the Board. I am sure the Company will benefit from Jason's knowledge, relationships and his dedication as it moves forward to build shareholder value for all shareholders through development and acquisition of mining and other business opportunities," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

