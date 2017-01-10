Cambium ships more than six million wireless broadband modules that provide affordable high-speed connectivity to connect enterprises, schools, industry, and residents

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that high-speed connectivity is being deployed by network operators, public and private, of all sizes around the world, leading to shipments of more than six million modules. Proven to support education and spur economic development, affordable Internet connectivity can now be rapidly deployed to connect a community.

"Wireless broadband provides affordable connectivity for service providers, industrial network operators, and enterprises," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "With high-speed wireless technology, network operators are able to rapidly create connectivity for schools, businesses, hospitals and entire communities. Wireless connectivity makes any operation of any size connected and more efficient."

Six Million Units Shipped Connects Communities Worldwide

Network operators around the world choose wireless connectivity solutions from Cambium Networks because of their proven field performance, scalability, reliability and affordability. With industry award winning spectral efficiency, operators can achieve the highest throughput in the least amount of scarce spectrum.

WiFi Technology Promotes Education and Childhood Development in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Otorohanga District Council wanted to provide WiFi to promote education and development, as well as support the growing tourist industry. The council also wished to provide connectivity for young adults and children to assist in their schooling and development, as it had been identified that 30% of these children had no internet connectivity in their homes. "ePMP™ 1000 exceeded our expectations in regard to simplicity, robustness, end user experience and cost- effectiveness."

Protecting a City Water Supply

In Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Aguakan uses wireless point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PMP) broadband connectivity from Cambium Networks to monitor and control water supply and treatment facilities, and connect remote locations. "We were able to connect the entire system: Narrowband to meters and sensors, and broadband for database and Internet," said Carlos Mena, Technology Leader, Aguakan. "Communications were running in weeks with equipment and support from Cambium Networks."

Connecting Schools

A school district in Rome, Italy, needed a WiFi solution that would cover all of the classrooms in the district and the ability to optimize system availability across the district. "The school district needed WiFi connectivity in every classroom and immediate technical support to ensure uptime," said Emanualle Loi, System Engineer, SICE Telecom. "cnPilot™ E400 and cnMaestro™ management gave us reliable connectivity and centralized real-time management."

