Three major over-the-top platforms, LeEco, Roku, and Metrological now deliver the Scripps original program through OWNZONES

OWNZONES Media Network Inc., a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries announced a global OTT distribution partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company for "THE LIST", Scripps' Emmy Award-winning original series on trending news and pop culture.

OWNZONES will distribute the show via LeEco, Roku, and Metrological in Q1 and Q2 of 2017. As part of the deal, OWNZONES also created a white label Roku app to allow for distribution across that platform.

"The number one ask we're hearing from companies and content providers is how they can distribute their content internationally, seamlessly and quickly," said OWNZONES Media Network CEO Dan Goman. "In this respect, OWNZONES is vastly ahead of the field. Our infrastructure and global network of OTT providers is second to none, so when content providers come to us they can literally see the impact as the impressions quickly translate to massive engagement across digital properties including social media, and with key demographics."

The agreement between OWNZONES and Scripps comes after a highly successful OTT distribution partnership of the same show across Gas Station TV (GSTV), which launched in the summer of 2016, and delivered over 100 million impressions. THE LIST currently airs in 45 U.S. markets and is ranked #15 among syndicated shows.

"THE LIST continues to gain momentum and new viewers, outpacing established network shows," said Cater Lee, VP of Programming at E.W. Scripps Company. "OWNZONES ability to distribute via GSTV was a key contributor to that momentum, and so we're particularly excited to expand this relationship further, reaching new international audiences."

About OWNZONES

OWNZONES Media Network is a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries. The company's proprietary technology platform and integrated marketing and programming services offer content owners a single-source, end-to-end solution for delivering world class viewing experiences across all OTT platforms including web, mobile apps and connected devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Arizona and Romania, OWNZONES network partners and clients include Comcast, Magnolia Pictures, British Pathe, DirecTV, Scripps, TimeWarner, Amazon, Hulu, Verizon, T-Mobile Bing-On and SonyVue, among others. OWNZONES offers direct-to-consumer streaming video in the form of OWNZONES.com, a channel-customizable VOD platform. More information: OWNZONESMedia.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners, with 33 television stations in 24 markets and a reach of nearly one in five U.S. households. It also owns 34 radio stations in eight markets. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. Scripps also produces television shows including "THE LIST" and "The Now," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of the nation's largest, most successful and longest-running educational program, the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

