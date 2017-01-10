WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group secures Saudi Aramco contract

11 January 2017

Wood Group secures multi-million dollar framework agreement with Saudi Aramco

Wood Group has secured a five year, multi-million dollar framework agreement to continue to provide engineering and project management services to Saudi Aramco's onshore capital programmes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Effective immediately, the contract also includes three, one year extension options and will be delivered locally in Saudi Arabia. First awarded in 2010, the General Engineering Service Plus (GES+) contract extension will be supported by Wood Group's office in Al Khobar.



Dave Stewart, CEO for Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the Eastern Hemisphere, said: "This contract renewal demonstrates Wood Group's proven technical and engineering capabilities in working with Saudi Aramco to deliver projects and modifications, automation and control, pipeline and industrial engineering over the last five years.



"Wood Group sees significant growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market which is reflected in our continued investment in our people in the region; establishing a dedicated training facility and employing 750 people to support our business.



"We will use our strong asset knowledge and experience of working collaboratively with Saudi Aramco as we continue this contract, where our focus will remain on delivering technical solutions which meet their challenges and add value to their onshore portfolio in the region."



In 2015, Wood Group was awarded an offshore maintain potential programme (OMP) contract with Saudi Aramco for greenfield and brownfield engineering services, procurement, and construction management support for new facilities in the Arabian Gulf.



