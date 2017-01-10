sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2016

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2016 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 UK time), on Thursday February 9, 2016. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com (http://www.hydro.com/) at the same time.

Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to ir@hydro.com (mailto:ir@hydro.com)

Q&A / Conference Call
There will be a Conference Call at 15:00 UK Time (16:00 CET, 10:00 AM EST,) the same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

The Q&A will be available for two months on www.hydro.com (http://www.hydro.com/).

Dial-in numbers for the Conference Call:

+47 2350 0296 Norway Toll
+44 (0)330 336 9411 UK Toll
+1 719-325-2202 USA Toll
+46 (0)8 5065 3942 Sweden Toll
Confirmation Code: 2579225

 

 



