TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces with regret that Mr. Graham Wozniak, an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, passed away on January 8, 2017. Mr. Wozniak was appointed in 2011 and was the Chair of the Company's Technical and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees.

Commenting on Mr. Wozniak's passing, the Company's Chairman, Mr. Michael Kenyon stated, "Graham has been an invaluable member of our board of directors since his appointment and we will be forever grateful for his counsel, contributions and dedication to the Company. He will be greatly missed as he was a good friend and a valued colleague to many of us at Detour Gold. We extend our deepest condolences to Graham's family."

