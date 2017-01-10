Information About Transactions in Shares of Arctic Paper S.A.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company","Issuer") hereby informs that on January 10 2017, the Company has received from a person discharging managerial responsibilities - Mr. Per Lundeen - a member of the Supervisory Board of Arctic Paper S.A. the notification about the transactions relating to the Company's shares concluded on 9 January 2017, referred to in article 19 section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Per Skoglund, acting President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. 46733 21 70 09

This information is disclosed pursuant toArticle 19 Section 3 of the Market Abuse Regulation - information about transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and was submitted for publication on 10 January 2017 at 3:00 pm CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 1/2017 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange

