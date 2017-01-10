Proxibid, the world's most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, has been selected by J.J. Kane Auctioneers, the nation's largest auction company focused on equipment utilized in the power line, telecommunication, forestry, and transportation industries, to be its exclusive provider of timed auctions. Beginning January 20, 2017, J.J. Kane Auctioneers will host a timed auction on the third Friday of every month. Online bidding for these auctions will only be available via Proxibid.

Since 2004, J.J. Kane Auctioneers has relied on Proxibid to provide live online bidding for its heavy equipment auctions. Now, the leading brand for selling used power line and utility equipment is bringing monthly timed sales to Proxibid, providing buyers with even greater access to high quality inventory. J.J. Kane Auctioneers' timed sales will feature a wide range of items located across the nation, from ATV's to Bucket Trucks, from leading contractors, utilities, and government agencies.

"We are thrilled to add timed auctions to our event calendar in 2017 to provide consignors and buyers with an additional way to liquidate and acquire equipment," said Joe Kane, Auctioneer and Owner of J.J. Kane Auctioneers. "Timed auctions offer easy access to our inventory in a format that allows for more flexibility. Proxibid continues to set the industry standard for online auctions.

Proxibid's timed auction solutions allow buyers from anywhere in the world with an internet connection to log on and bid on items in the auction catalog until the sale closes. Timed auctions on Proxibid offer extended bidding, which increases the bidding time on an item when a bid is placed within the last minutes of the auction to ensure a level playing field for all buyers.

"J.J. Kane Auctioneers has been a long-standing auction partner with Proxibid," said Ryan Downs, President and CEO of Proxibid. "Adding timed auctions to J.J. Kane's auction calendar brings more quality inventory to our growing community of buyers who rely on the Proxibid platform to gain access to items they cannot find anywhere else. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with J.J. Kane Auctioneers."

Proxibid offers the industry's most robust online bidding platform for both live and timed auctions. All purchases made via Proxibid are backed by the company's sophisticated risk management system and integrated payment solution, designed specifically to facilitate high dollar transactions like the power and utility equipment sold in J.J. Kane auctions.

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through Proxibid's Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in South Sioux City, NE, and London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit https://www.proxibid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005812/en/

Contacts:

Proxibid

Dana Kaufman, 402-505-7776

Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com