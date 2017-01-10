Kent Assumes CEO Role At WellPet

TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the number-one independent, family-owned natural pet food company, has named Camelle Kent, a member of the company's senior management team, as its new chief executive officer. Kent joined WellPet three years ago and has been serving as WellPet's chief commercial officer, with responsibility for product development, sales and marketing. Kent succeeds Tim Callahan, who has been appointed CEO and president at Berwind, the family company that owns WellPet. The transition became effective as of January 1, 2017.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work Camelle and I have done together over the past three years to build WellPet's business in the U.S. and globally, bringing the benefits of WellPet's high-quality pet food and treats to more pet families," said Callahan. "Camelle has the business acumen, understanding and appreciation of WellPet's culture and customers, and passion for pets that make her a clear choice to lead WellPet."

Since joining WellPet in 2013, Kent has helped the company expand into new, fast-growing product categories and regions. That's included a move into raw nutrition with Wellness TruFood and WellPet's acquisition of Sojos and the launch of Wellness in the UK market, as well as growth in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining WellPet in 2013, Kent served in senior global marketing roles for Timberland and Gillette, helping to steer brand and product development informed by consumer insights and working closely with a range of retail customers. At Timberland, Kent was responsible for new, in-store communications that simplified Timberland's positioning as an outdoor lifestyle brand with built-in performance.

"I'm deeply honored by and excited about the opportunity to lead WellPet," commented Kent. "WellPet is on the cutting-edge of innovation in natural pet food, and I'm inspired every day by the expertise and commitment of our senior leadership team and the hundreds of team members who are part of the WellPet family."

Kent will continue to be based at WellPet's headquarters, north of Boston. A native New Zealander, Kent is a graduate of Auckland University and worked internationally for Gillette before moving to the U.S.

WellPet recently unveiled eight new grain-free recipes for cats and dogs under its Wellness Complete Health and Holistic Select brands, extended its popular raw-inspired Wellness TruFood line, and rolled out Sojos' first life-stage foods: Sojos Puppy Complete and Sojos Puppy Treats. To build on this variety, WellPet is gearing up to launch a series of additional grain-free recipes that bridge traditional forms of food with alternative categories, like raw and freeze-dried. More details on these new recipes will be unveiled in the coming months.

