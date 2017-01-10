DALLAS, TX and SAN RAMON, CA and CAPITOLA, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - MarCom Awards announced winners in the 2016 creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. There were 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 17 other countries.

eQuest, along with top website creative company Scott Design of Capitola, CA, took a gold award home in the Best B2B Website category.

The nod was given as a result of Scott Design's use of a compact yet content-rich site with a non-traditional navigation, which features clickable tiles that flip to reveal a brief description of each section. Each section is contained in a single page that allows users to engage with the content without having to click through to deeper sub-pages. The site provides the experience and functionality of an app, but is a website that is easily maintained and updated.

MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world.

About Scott Design:

Founded in 1993, Scott Design is the creative agency for innovative companies, creating award-winning websites, emails, online tools, marketing collateral, and more. http://www.hotdesign.com

About eQuest

eQuest provides domestic and international job posting delivery to thousands of customers worldwide. With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 181 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com.

