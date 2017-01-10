MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the completion of several significant investments that expand capacity and improve the company's delivery of eDiscovery services. Recent upgrades include expansion of storage capacity at XDD's Texas-based data center along with improved technology at the company's managed review centers.

XDD maintains its state-of-the-art, Tier 4 data center in Carrollton, Texas. The company has completed significant investments including additional servers leveraging the latest Cisco network technologies, and has doubled the center's storage capacity with the latest generation storage systems. The expanded computing and storage capacity allows XDD's hosted environment to scale to twice its current capacity while still maintaining optimal performance for clients.

New investments have also been made in XDD's managed review centers, including additional servers and expanded network connectivity. These upgrades provide dedicated bandwidth to the company's data center for improved performance to XDD's Relativity hosted platform.

"The latest upgrades to our primary data center are among several new investments in technology resources and talent acquisition made recently to further support XDD's growth and success," says Xact Data Discovery CEO Robert Polus. He adds, "This additional storage capacity and other infrastructure upgrades are part of XDD's effort to remain scalable in 2017 and beyond, while providing customers with technology enhancements that evolve with their needs."

XDD's CyrusOne data center remains the largest data center in the state of Texas and one of the most efficient in the country.

