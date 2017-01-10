

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A California woman has filed a $2.2 billion lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG, CMG-B), alleging that the fast food chain used her photograph for marketing purposes without her consent and also falsely associated her with consuming alcoholic beverages.



Leah Caldwell of Sacramento, California, said that a photograph of her eating at the burrito and tacos chain's restaurant near the University of Denver back in 2006 was used by Chipotle as promotional material without her permission.



She also alleges that the photo was edited to include pictures of alcohol, which does not like to be associated with.



Caldwell claims she was unaware her photo was being taken and later refused to sign a release form presented to her by the photographer, Steve Adams.



It was eight years later in December 2014 that Caldwell first realized her photo was being used by Chipotle, when she saw her picture on the wall of an Orlando restaurant. A year later, she found the same photo in several other Chipotle locations in California.



The lawsuit was filed by Caldwell in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.



Caldwell claims that Chipotle had distorted her characteristics in subsequent photographs, such as textures to the hair, groups of people in the background and alcoholic beverage bottles in the foreground that were not present in the original setting.



Caldwell said she considers the planting or use of photo-shopping of alcoholic beverage bottles to 'put a false light upon her character associated with consuming alcoholic beverages.'



Claiming that Chipotle made more than $2.2 billion in profits from the unauthorized use of her photograph as promotional material between 2006 and 2016, Caldwell is suing the company.



The figure does not include Chipotle's profit in 2016, which will be added after the company releases its 2016 annual report.



