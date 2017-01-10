The Valence Group has advised The Dow Chemical Company on the sale of SAFECHEM Europe GmbH to CBPE Capital LLP, a London-based private equity investor. SAFECHEM, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, provides sustainable cleaning solutions, equipment and services for metal surface and dry cleaning applications to over 5,000 customers worldwide. The transaction was completed on December 31, 2016. Terms were not disclosed.

The Valence Group also acted as financial advisor to Dow on the sale of its global Sodium Borohydride business to Wind Point Partners in February 2015.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE:DOW) combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company is driving innovations that extract value from material, polymer, chemical and biological science to help address many of the world's most challenging problems such as the need for clean water, clean energy generation and conservation, and increasing agricultural productivity. Dow's integrated, market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of specialty chemical, advanced materials, agrosciences and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to customers in approximately 180 countries and in high-growth sectors such as packaging, electronics, water, coatings and agriculture. In 2015, Dow had annual sales of nearly $49 billion and employed approximately 49,000 people worldwide. The Company's more than 6,000 product families are manufactured at 179 sites in 35 countries across the globe. On June 1, 2016, Dow became the 100 percent owner of Dow Corning Corporation's silicones business, a global company with sales of greater than $4.5 billion in 2015, 25 manufacturing sites in 9 countries and approximately 10,000 employees worldwide. References to "Dow" or the "Company" mean The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm's offices are located in New York and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005850/en/

Contacts:

The Valence Group

Paul Lakind, 212-847-7339

plakind@valencegroup.com