Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all the necessary permits to resume drilling on its San Acacio Silver deposit located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. As per the Company's release dated September 7, 2016, the drill permit will allow for 60,000m of drilling and is valid for a period of 4.5 years.

Over the last few months, as the permitting was in process, management has been able to closely review results from the previous drilling programs to try to get a better understanding of the nature of the San Acacio deposit. With this review and, the granting of the drilling permit, Defiance now plans to finalize a drilling program to follow up on the successful results of its most recent drilling that defined wide zones of mineralization grading in excess of 200 g/t AgEq. The permit covers drilling below the 1.2km long San Acacio deposit as well as along the underexplored 900m San Acacio Extension where the Veta Grande vein has only been defined to shallow depths.

"We are very pleased with the granting of this drill permit as it provides long-term certainty to our exploration efforts to aggressively expand the San Acacio Silver deposit", stated Bruce Winfield, President and CEO of Defiance Silver Corp. "As one of the more prolific past producing silver mines in Mexico, we are hopeful that this work will allow us to increase our knowledge of the deposit as well as expand the resource."

Having secured the required surface rights (see press release dated August 23, 2016) and the necessary drilling permits, Defiance will now finalize its program for the 1.2km of vein strike length that hosts the San Acacio deposit. The results of this work will ultimately allow the Company to expand its exploration efforts to the 4.4 km of the vein that has yet to see modern exploration.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEqtbHzMeYw) is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel (http://www.defiancesilver.com/media/video). Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits. For more information on the property or Defiance, please visit Defiance's website at www.DefianceSilver.com.

