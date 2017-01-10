Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

10 January 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holdings in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that earlier today it was informed that Patrick O'Sullivan has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr O'Sullivan is now interested in 2,757,036 Ordinary Shares, equal to approximately 25.03 per cent. of Company's issued share capital.

