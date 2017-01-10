sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

10 January 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holdings in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that earlier today it was informed that Patrick O'Sullivan has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr O'Sullivan is now interested in 2,757,036 Ordinary Shares, equal to approximately 25.03 per cent. of Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-661-8958
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
David Hart/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Hybridan LLP (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3764 2341
Claire Louise Noyce/Niall Pearson/William Lynne
IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


