LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Giant Media, a leader in outstream video and native advertising solutions, today announced an official partnership with LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. Through the partnership, Giant Media can integrate third-party data distributed via LiveRamp into Giant's advanced targeting platform, significantly enhancing its ability to successfully reach the right audiences across mobile, desktop and tablets.

"We have been extremely impressed with the depth and breadth of the demographic, geo location and device audience targeting data LiveRamp has been able to activate through our targeting platform for our outstream video and native advertising campaigns," said Jeremy Stewart, head of product management for Giant Media. "Our advertisers will benefit from being able to reach a more precise audience with their message, and the campaign success metrics we are seeing bear that out."

LiveRamp specializes in connecting campaign exposure data, offline purchase data, and third-party data at the consumer level to create an omnichannel view of the customer. Layering third-party data on top of Giant Media's first-party data allows advertisers to better understand and target customer journeys that span multiple channels and devices over time.

"Many companies find it difficult to target their customers and prospects with relevant messages across channels and devices," said Jeff Smith, chief marketing officer for LiveRamp. "With LiveRamp, Giant Media clients can more easily use third-party data to augment their understanding of consumers, and execute omnichannel marketing campaigns that produce superior results."

Giant Media integrates proprietary ad units across its premium publisher network to serve outstream video advertisements from Fortune 1000 brands. Utilizing its advanced targeting platform, further enhanced by LiveRamp, Giant Media is able to serve these advertisements to a more precise audience in contextually relevant environments. Giant Media specializes in outstream video, a format which does not run in front of content thus creating a better user experience and higher brand engagement.

"Our new partnership with LiveRamp enables us to provide a deeper level of audience segmentation, allowing us to execute video campaigns on behalf of our brand clients and over-deliver on the specific kinds of key performance indicators they are trying to achieve," said John Cobb, CEO of Giant Media.

About Giant Media

Giant Media is the leader in premium video distribution for advertisers, providing more relevant and immersive brand engagement through a superior user experience. By combining cross-platform video distribution with advanced targeting, data-centered campaign optimization and in-house content marketing, Giant Media's best-in-class video advertising platform consistently produces unrivaled audience engagement. Giant Media, a subsidiary of Adknowledge, has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Fort Myers and Kansas City. For more information on Giant Media, visit www.giantmedia.com

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. Our services transform the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

