SIUF 2017 - Asia's Most Influential Lingerie Show from Fabrics to Brands

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open as SIUF 2017 prepares to return to Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, China from 19 - 21 April for its 12th edition. Organized by "Shenzhen Shengshi Jiuzhou Exhibition" and owned by "Tarsus Group", the joint trade fair SIUF, also named as "China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair & Shenzhen International Underwear OEM/Materials and Fabrics Fair", has made its way to become the most influential fair in Asia. The 2017 show is on track to be the largest edition yet and will have a continuous focus on offering the whole supply & distribution chain of intimate apparel industry including fabrics, accessories, brands, production and solutions for intimates, swimwear, sportswear and lounge wear.

Featuring 825 exhibitors and 105,600 industry visitors from 27 countries in 2016, SIUF is an important industry resource for intimate apparel professionals, distributors and retailers, suppliers, brand owners and designers of lingerie industry. Covering over 73,000sqm, the show is again heavily supported and endorsed by official bodies: the China Knitting Industrial Association, Guangdong Province Textiles Association, Shenzhen Underwear Association, HKIAIA and Taiwan Textile Federation.

Adapting the show's content to consumer trends, the 2017's edition will offer a whole package of activities during the show's three-day run, comprising distributor awards, brand awards, design contests, trend forums, brand fashion shows and the ultimate "Super-model Talent Show".

Covering over 650 brands, many with enlarged and upgraded booths, there will be more product launch and trends on display than ever before. Participating exhibitors include Invista, Lenzing, Taubert, Muehlmeier, Penn Textile Solution, Pressless, Creora, Asahi Kasei, Toyobo, Eurojersey, Bemis Hong Kong, Bluesign as suppliers and EmbryForm, Aimer, Maniform, Enweis, Roesch Fashion, Atsugi, Cosmolady, Regina Miracle, Oleno, Bodibody as brand owners.

Fengwei Zhang, the CEO of SIUF commented: "We will continue empowering the buyers visiting the show by bringing them up to speed on emerging trends, featuring the newest developments and giving them first-rate accessibility to all the products, services and solutions that can help keep their businesses up to speed and competitive."

The launch of a new international hall this year reflects the organizer's effort in increasing the visibility of its international exhibitors and delivering them the greatest value and upgraded service with support in media and buyer's network opportunities.

Please visit www.siuf.com/en/ for registrations.



