Data Center Cooling Market Worth 14.28 Billion by 2021

PUNE, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System, and Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow from USD 7.12 Billion in 2016 to USD 14.28 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.95%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 66 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cooling Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-cooling-solutions-market-1038.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The Data Center Cooling Market is driven by factors such as the growing need to improve the overall data center efficiency, reduce additional heat generated by increased data center power densities, and increase focus on developing cost effective and eco-friendly data centers solutions.

Request for Report Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1038

Liquid cooling solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Liquid cooling solutions segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the period 2016 to 2021. Liquid cooling solutions make use of advanced engineered coolants that reduce the overall carbon footprint making them a more environment-friendly solution. Moreover, they provide efficient cooling for high power and server density data centers. These benefits are driving the market and are anticipated to help in propelling the Data Center Cooling Market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"Maintenance and support services segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The maintenance and support services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of data center cooling solutions in enterprise and large data centers, which require third-party assistance for maintenance of the cooling infrastructure and additional support for the liquid cooling infrastructure.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1038

North America is expected to dominate the Data Center Cooling Market during the forecast period

The Data Center Cooling Market segments the global market on the basis of regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Data Center Cooling Market in 2016 due to the technological advancements and larger adoption of data center cooling technologies across a large number of industries in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving force for this growth is the increasing requirement for energy efficient and cost effective solutions in various industries.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments, adopted by major players to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include Schneider Electric SE (France), Black Box Corporation (U.S.), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. (U.K.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Vertiv Co. (U.S.), Asetek (Denmark), AdaptivCOOL (U.S.), and Coolcentric (U.S.).

Browse Related Report

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Type of Solution (Indirect (Rack and Row Based), Direct (Single Phase and Two Phase)), Service (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment), Data Center Type, Industries, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-84374345.html

Data Center Power Market by Solution Type (Power Distribution and Measurement, Power Back-Up, and Cabling Infrastructure), by Service Type (Consulting, Professional and Integration), by End User Type, by Vertical and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-power-market-262148719.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect us LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets