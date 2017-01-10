Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

D i vidend Declaration

10 January 2017

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is pleased to announce that it has approved the fourth annual dividend of approximately 4% of the net asset value of each share class.

The declaration follows the adoption of a long-term dividend policy by the Board, as announced on 24 October 2012. This policy anticipates that the Company will pay a cash dividend of 4-5% of NAV to the extent that the positive NAV performance of the Company would support such a dividend and absent other, exigent circumstances relating to the Investment Manager and otherwise.

The Company is pleased to announce the following share class rates and dates:



Dividend per USD Share 71 cents (USD) Dividend per GBP Share 67 pence (GBP) Ex-Date 19 January 2017 Record Date 20 January 2017 Pay Date 14 February 2017

The dividend yield per share, based on the current share price, is approximately 5%. Shareholders will receive their dividend in the respective class currency.



The Company also announces the payment of the annual dividend to B shareholders at fixed rate of 0.0000001 pence (Sterling) per B Share, irrespective of whether their B Shares are denominated in Sterling or in any other currency. This dividend will be paid on 14 February 2017.





Enquiries:

Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com



Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918

