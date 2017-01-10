Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 10
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
Dividend Declaration
10 January 2017
The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is pleased to announce that it has approved the fourth annual dividend of approximately 4% of the net asset value of each share class.
The declaration follows the adoption of a long-term dividend policy by the Board, as announced on 24 October 2012. This policy anticipates that the Company will pay a cash dividend of 4-5% of NAV to the extent that the positive NAV performance of the Company would support such a dividend and absent other, exigent circumstances relating to the Investment Manager and otherwise.
The Company is pleased to announce the following share class rates and dates:
|Dividend per USD Share
|71 cents (USD)
|Dividend per GBP Share
|67 pence (GBP)
|Ex-Date
|19 January 2017
|Record Date
|20 January 2017
|Pay Date
|14 February 2017
The dividend yield per share, based on the current share price, is approximately 5%. Shareholders will receive their dividend in the respective class currency.
The Company also announces the payment of the annual dividend to B shareholders at fixed rate of 0.0000001 pence (Sterling) per B Share, irrespective of whether their B Shares are denominated in Sterling or in any other currency. This dividend will be paid on 14 February 2017.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com
Franczeska Hanford
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918