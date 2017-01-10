Uniface, a leading provider of model-driven, low-code application development and deployment software for enterprises, software integrators and ISVs, today announced the release of a new Bloor Research eBook titled Uniface: A Low-Code Development Disruptor: A Modern Visual Development Platform with Provenance.

In the eBook, writer David Norfolk, practice leader for development and governance at Bloor, cites Forrester's Q4 2015 Global Low-Code Platforms Vendor Landscape Online Survey, which suggests low-code platforms will reach in excess of $15B by 2020. "This is why the market for 'low-code' application development is so buoyant and why it is disrupting conventional coding we are, in the early 21st century, at an inflection-point for the business and technology has to follow suit or become increasingly irrelevant," Norfolk writes.

The 15-page eBook, available for download here, outlines how companies can take advantage of the global low-code trend by using Uniface to productively build software solutions and get them to market quicker.

A brief history of Uniface and visualization of the product's 30-plus-year evolution is also provided, as is a snapshot of the company today. The eBook also illustrates how the Uniface product enables businesses to keep pace with the ever-changing technology landscape.

Finally, the eBook paints a picture of the future for Uniface, which includes a vision that plans for success by a focus on Cloud deployment and PaaS, mobility and a Community Edition.

