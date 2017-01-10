Global Head Up Display Market Growth at CAGR of 20%. 2016-2020: Rising Demand for Augmented Head-up Display & Interactive & Smart Head-up Display - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Head Up Display Market By Technology (Cathode Ray Tube(CRT), Light Emitting Diode(LED), Micro Electro Mechanical System(Mems), Optical Waveguide), By Component, By Applications, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
Global head-up display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2016-2021.
Defense and automotive sectors were the major demand generators for head-up displays across the globe, owing to rising demand for deploying latest technology in military aircrafts and increasing need for road safety among passengers. Moreover, growing technological advancements and declining average selling prices of head-up displays across the globe are further fueling adoption of this technology in the automotive and civil aviation sectors across the globe. North America dominated global head-up display market due to expanding luxury & premium car market in the region.
Global Head-up Display Market report discusses the following aspects of global head-up display market:
- Global Head-up Display Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis: By Technology (Cathode Ray Tube, Light Emitting Diode, Micro Electro Mechanical System & Optical Waveguide), By Component (Type Video Generator, Display Panel, Display Combiner, Display Projector & Others), By End User (Defense, Automotive, Civil Aviation & Others)
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Tap Mid-Size and Basic Car Segment
- Declining Average Selling Prices of Head-up Display Devices
- Growing Government Regulations for Safety of Vehicle
- Rising Demand for Augmented Head-up Display
- Growing Global Holographic Head-up Display Market
- Increasing Inclination Towards Head Mounted Display
- Growing Usage of Unmanned Ariel Vehicle
- Interactive & Smart Head-up Display
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Head-up Display Market Outlook
5. North America Head-up Display Market Outlook
6. South America Head-up Display Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Head-up Display Market Outlook
8. Europe Head-up Display Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Head-up Display Market Outlook
10. Market Attractiveness Index
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- BAE System Plc
- BMW AG
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Denso Corporation
- Elbit System Ltd.
- Esterline Technology Corporations
- Garmin Ltd.
- German Motors
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Microvision Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Collins
- Thales Group
- Visteon Corporation
- Yazaki Corporation
