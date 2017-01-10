Global Head Up Display Market Growth at CAGR of 20%. 2016-2020: Rising Demand for Augmented Head-up Display & Interactive & Smart Head-up Display - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Head Up Display Market By Technology (Cathode Ray Tube(CRT), Light Emitting Diode(LED), Micro Electro Mechanical System(Mems), Optical Waveguide), By Component, By Applications, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Global head-up display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2016-2021.

Defense and automotive sectors were the major demand generators for head-up displays across the globe, owing to rising demand for deploying latest technology in military aircrafts and increasing need for road safety among passengers. Moreover, growing technological advancements and declining average selling prices of head-up displays across the globe are further fueling adoption of this technology in the automotive and civil aviation sectors across the globe. North America dominated global head-up display market due to expanding luxury & premium car market in the region.

Global Head-up Display Market report discusses the following aspects of global head-up display market:

Global Head-up Display Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis: By Technology (Cathode Ray Tube, Light Emitting Diode, Micro Electro Mechanical System & Optical Waveguide), By Component (Type Video Generator, Display Panel, Display Combiner, Display Projector & Others), By End User (Defense, Automotive, Civil Aviation & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

Tap Mid-Size and Basic Car Segment

Declining Average Selling Prices of Head-up Display Devices

Growing Government Regulations for Safety of Vehicle

Rising Demand for Augmented Head-up Display

Growing Global Holographic Head-up Display Market

Increasing Inclination Towards Head Mounted Display

Growing Usage of Unmanned Ariel Vehicle

Interactive & Smart Head-up Display

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Head-up Display Market Outlook

5. North America Head-up Display Market Outlook

6. South America Head-up Display Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Head-up Display Market Outlook

8. Europe Head-up Display Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Head-up Display Market Outlook

10. Market Attractiveness Index

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

BAE System Plc

BMW AG

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corporation

Elbit System Ltd.

Esterline Technology Corporations

Garmin Ltd.

German Motors

Honeywell Aerospace

Johnson Controls International Plc

Microvision Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxs8v6/global_head_up

